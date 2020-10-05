National survey for Canadians living with disabilities during COVID-19

Photo: UBCO The COVID-19 Disability Survey will capture perspectives from Canadians with different types of disabilities and their family members.

The global virus has created a whole new set of challenges for those living with a disability and in Canada, that's accounts for more than 6.2 million residents.



“We are deeply concerned for the many people struggling with increased social isolation and reduced access to programs that support their physical and mental health and overall well-being,” says Martin Ginis, director of the Centre for Chronic Disease Prevention and Management based at UBC Okanagan.



“We need to fully understand the scope and complexity of these challenges as the pandemic continues for the foreseeable future.”



UBC researchers have teamed up with the Ontario-based disability resource organization the Abilities Centre to launch a national COVID-19 disability survey.



“While the full health impact of COVID-19 may take years to fully understand, the immediate needs of Canadians living with disabilities must be addressed,” says Stuart McReynolds, president and chief executive officer with the Abilities Centre.



“The survey findings will greatly assist government and community organizations to determine key priorities and areas of support.”



Canadians who identify as having a disability - physical, cognitive or sensory - or having a child or family member living with a disability in their household are asked to share their unique experiences and concerns while navigating COVID-19.



Feedback from the survey will directly impact how policymakers, businesses and organizations across Canada develop policies, processes and services through the lens of accessibility and inclusion.



“This is an opportunity for people with disabilities to share how their experiences in accessing services during COVID-19 has impacted their physical, mental and social health,” says Martin Ginis. “It’s imperative the voices and concerns of Canadians living with disabilities are reflected in the public health response to COVID-19.”

To participate in the COVID-19 Disability Survey, click here and for more information you can email or call 1-(866)-639-1858.