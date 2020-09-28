163054
Plumbers found human flesh in pipes of accused in Ontario murder case

The double-murder trial of an Oshawa, Ont., man is hearing gruesome details of what the prosecution alleges were the accused's attempt to get rid of the body of one of the teenage victims.

Adam Strong has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of 18-year-old Rori Hache and the presumed death of Kandis Fitzpatrick.

Hache disappeared in the summer of 2017 and Fitzpatrick vanished in 2008 and has not been heard from since.

The Crown says in its opening statement that in December 2017 plumbers found what they believed was human flesh in the pipes at Strong's home and called police.

Crown attorney Bryan Guertin says when Durham Regional Police investigators went to Strong's home they found what turned out to be Hache's body parts in garbage bags in a freezer.

Guertin alleges investigators also found Fitzpatrick's DNA on a gutting knife.

