Police and Peace Officers National Memorial Day service took place on Sunday

Photo: Contributed

A socially-distanced memorial service was hosted Sunday, Sept. 27 on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario to honour Canadian men and women who have died in the line of duty.

The last Sunday of every September was declared Police and Peace Officers' National Memorial Day by the Canadian government in 1998, and has been commemorated since then.

In 2019, the names of more than 880 members were engraved on the glass panels of the Honour Roll, to remind present and future generations of the sacrifice made by those who have gone before.

The parade marched to Center Block for an 11 a.m. ET service start, and was live-streamed on Facebook as crowds were unable to gather due to COVID-19 precautions.