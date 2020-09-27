162618
161765
Canada  

Police and Peace Officers National Memorial Day service took place on Sunday

Fallen officers honoured

- | Story: 311765

A socially-distanced memorial service was hosted Sunday, Sept. 27 on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario to honour Canadian men and women who have died in the line of duty.

The last Sunday of every September was declared Police and Peace Officers' National Memorial Day by the Canadian government in 1998, and has been commemorated since then.

In 2019, the names of more than 880 members were engraved on the glass panels of the Honour Roll, to remind present and future generations of the sacrifice made by those who have gone before. 

The parade marched to Center Block for an 11 a.m. ET service start, and was live-streamed on Facebook as crowds were unable to gather due to COVID-19 precautions. 

Typos News Tips Forums


More Canada News

Canada
160736
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
161718
162405
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162862


Abandoned places

Galleries
Check out these eerie abandoned places.
Tom Hanks helped finance Forrest Gump scenes
Showbiz
Tom Hanks dug deep to help finance some parts of his beloved...
Dogs curious about phone on the ground
Must Watch
What’s that?  
Contactless delivery goes to the squirrel
Must Watch
Sunday Dose
Daily Dose
Sunday morning awesomeness.



162709
162225