163139
163201
Canada  

Gateway Casino gets first federal loan for big employers, worth $200M

Feds loan casinos $200M

The Canadian Press - | Story: 311663

A federal program aimed at giving loans to some of the largest companies in the country is rolling the dice with $200 million to a casino chain.

The loan is the first from what the government has dubbed the "large employer emergency financing facility," or LEEF for short, that is aimed at providing loans to companies with revenues of $300 million or more.

While there had been a handful of interested companies talking with federal authorities about accessing financing through the program, nothing had been handed out since the program's introduction in May.

Now, the federal corporation that oversees the program says it has approved the $200-million loan to Gateway Casinos & Entertainment Limited, which has operations in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.

Information posted online Friday notes that $60 million has already been drawn.

A release about the loan says the money will be used by the company to rehire some of its 8,000 employees at its 26 sites when they can reopen in accordance with local and provincial health guidelines.

Gateway's CEO, Anthony Santo, says the financing will support restarting operations and returning people to work when it is safe and viable to do so.

When the Liberals unveiled the program, officials said that loans would begin at $60 million, be on commercial terms and require companies to have already been unsuccessful at getting loans from traditional financing sources.

Loan agreements are also supposed to include limits on the ability for companies to use the money for restructuring, dividend payments, share buybacks and executive compensation.

Typos News Tips Forums


More Canada News

Canada
162337
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
161973
154284
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160619


TGIF Gifs- September 25, 2020

Galleries
Moving pics of the week!
TGIF Gifs- September 25, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Nancy Cartwright does her 7 Simpsons characters in under 40 seconds
Must Watch
Nancy Cartwright, best known as the voice of Bart Simpson.
Pup fails at trying to steal owner’s shoe through doggy door
Must Watch
It looks like this person has found the missing shoe that they...
Ray Fisher returning for Justice League reshoot
Showbiz
Ray Fisher will reportedly return for reshoots Zack Snyder is...



162198
161715