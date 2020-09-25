162114
Canada  

RCMP accuse second Calgary man of travelling to Syria to take part in Islamic State

The Canadian Press - | Story: 311650

RCMP say they have charged a second Calgary man in an ongoing terrorism investigation.

Thirty-year-old Jamal Taan Borhot is charged with three counts of participating in terrorist group activity.

In July, RCMP announced they had charged Hussein Sobhe Borhot, who is 34, with the same three counts, as well as commission of an offence for a terrorist group.

RCMP spokesman Fraser Logan says there is a "familial relationship" between the two men, but declined to elaborate.

Both Borhots are accused of travelling to Syria in 2013 and 2014 and of taking part in Islamic State activities.

Jamal Borhot is to appear in court Monday.

