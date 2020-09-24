162114
Canada  

Politicians must not pressure Health Canada to approve rapid COVID-19 tests: Freeland

Pressure on Health Canada

The Canadian Press - | Story: 311556

Health Canada says it can't provide any information about the status of any of the rapid-testing devices for COVID-19 it is reviewing.

Pressure is mounting on the federal government to approve tests that can provide faster results as hospitals and public health agencies across Canada struggle to keep up with the demand for COVID-19 testing.

Deputy Conservative leader Candice Bergen says the government promised in March that getting rapid tests was a priority and yet half a year later, there are still none in use in Canada.

At least 14 such devices are under review by Health Canada but the department's spokesman says he cannot comment on the status of the applications during the scientific assessment process.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says it would be wrong for politicians to put pressure on Health Canada to approve any of the devices.

Several other countries have had some of the faster tests in use for months now, including Japan and the United States, but Health Minister Patty Hajdu said last week Canada is not yet convinced the technology is good enough.

Typos News Tips Forums


More Canada News

Canada
162993
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
159586
160189
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160619


Look Twice

Galleries
These photos will have you taking a second glance.
Look Twice (2)
Galleries
Jump rope tricks
Must Watch
Impressive!
Gigi Hadid ‘so in love’ with newborn daughter
Showbiz
New mom Gigi Hadid is “so in love” with her newborn...
Two drums and a cymbol fall off a cliff
Must Watch



158861
161715