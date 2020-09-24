The Royal Canada Legion selling masks to support veterans

Photo: Twitter / @RoyalCdnLegion The Royal Canada Legion will be selling masks to support local Legions and Veterans

The Royal Canadian Legion has released Legion Masks in support of local branches and Canada's veterans.

The Poppy Store online is selling the red mask donned in maple leaves and a poppy for $10 but they're currently out of stock and looking to start reshipping them on Sept. 28.

"The times right now may be difficult, but the Royal Canadian Legion is dedicated to providing as much support as we can to help those who need it most," states the Poppy Store.

Kelowna Royal Canadian Legion Branch 26 is currently waiting for their order of 20 masks to come in. Based on popularity of the masks, they hope to order more as a fundraiser. The Kelowna Legion has lost about $33,000 to date due to the pandemic

The Canadian-made masks come in two sizes, small and large.