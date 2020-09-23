163139
162225
Canada  

Extend CERB and provide paid sick leave if you want our votes, Singh tells Trudeau

NDP withholding support

The Canadian Press - | Story: 311444

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his party hasn’t decided whether it can vote to support the minority Liberal government’s throne speech.

He says he wants to see the Liberals to abandon plans to phase out the $500-a-week Canada Emergency Response Benefit for those thrown out of work by the COVID-19 pandemic, and a promise to provide workers paid sick leave.

Singh wouldn’t say clearly whether those are conditions for backing the Liberals in a confidence vote on the speech, which will come after a debate in the House of Commons.

The Conservatives say they won’t support the program laid out in the speech delivered by Gov. Gen. Julie Payette this afternoon and the Bloc Québécois is angry over what it considers plans to intrude in provincial jurisdiction, likely leaving the fate of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government in the NDP's hands.

Singh says the speech, promising everything from help for provinces to expand their COVID-19 testing capacity to action against systemic racism, is full of nice words but he wants concrete commitments.

He says he wants a bill before Parliament on extending the CERB and providing sick leave.

Typos News Tips Forums


More Canada News

Canada
161973
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
162337
162405
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162547


Awesome facts

Galleries
Interesting…
Awesome facts (2)
Galleries
Cat has a crazy deep meow
Must Watch
Cat has condition that makes his meow very, very deep.
Selena Gomez: ‘I don’t want people to see me as just sad and hurt’
Showbiz
Selena Gomez made a conscious decision to try and change her...
Dog enjoying his squeaky toy
Must Watch
Mom doesn’t seem to mind the constant squeaking.



162709
161944