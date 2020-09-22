Pumpkin spice Kraft Dinner coming this fall

Photo: Contributed

If you love fall and pumpkin spice, Kraft Dinner has a new product you might want to try.

The producers of comfort food Kraft Dinner is adding pumpkin spice to its fall lineup in October.



Pumpkin Spice KD is made with the same classic KD cheese powder Canadians know and love, but with hints of cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice and ginger.

"KD has always been known for its one of a kind cheesy taste and after years of watching Canadians get excited for pumpkin spice season, we felt that it was time to combine the two iconic flavours and create Pumpkin Spice KD," said Brian Neumann, senior brand manager, brand building and innovation, Kraft Heinz Canada.

"Canadians have always made KD their own way and not many people would expect KD to be part of the PSL conversation, but that's the whole point. Only 1,000 will be made. So, move over lattes and muffins, PSKD is the must try new flavour this fall."

