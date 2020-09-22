163024
162225
Canada  

Hurricane Teddy brings rain to the Maritimes as it advances northward

Teddy arrives with rain

The Canadian Press - | Story: 311246

Hurricane Teddy is making its presence felt in the Maritimes.

As one of its outer bands swept over Nova Scotia this morning, the wind picked up and rain was reported across the province.

Weather warnings remain in effect for virtually all of Atlantic Canada.

Environment Canada says strong winds, heavy rain and pounding surf are in the forecast for today.

Though Teddy is expected to transition to a post-tropical storm as it approaches Nova Scotia, it is expected to maintain much of its strength.

The latest forecast says Teddy could churn out gusts between 80 and 100 kilometres per hour, though the strongest winds were expected on Wednesday when the centre of the storm passes over the region.

Teddy's predicted track is expected to take the storm over eastern Nova Scotia, the eastern half of Prince Edward Island and southwestern Newfoundland.

Rainfall amounts could exceed 50 millimetres, with some areas on the left side of the storm getting as much as 75 to 100 millimetres over the next two days.

Typos News Tips Forums


More Canada News

Canada
161681
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
161350
162787
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160619


Trash can fail

Must Watch
Man tries to pull trash can but ends up under it..
Dog after the dentist
Must Watch
Fritz gives his mom the coldest shoulder after she took him to...
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Tuesday morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Ellen DeGeneres addresses misconduct allegations in chat show premiere monologue
Showbiz
Ellen DeGeneres addressed the workplace misconduct allegations...



161629
161715