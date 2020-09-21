162781
162222
Canada  

Latest track forecast for Teddy has storm on a course for Atlantic Canada

Warnings as Teddy on way

The Canadian Press - | Story: 311130

Weather warnings have been issued for virtually all of Atlantic Canada as hurricane Teddy advances toward the East Coast.

A tropical storm watch is now in effect for the Atlantic coastlines of mainland Nova Scotia and Cape Breton, where the storm will bring strong winds, heavy rain and pounding surf on Tuesday night — and could make landfall early Wednesday.

The storm's expected track now encompasses almost all of mainland Nova Scotia, Cape Breton, eastern P.E.I. and the western half of Newfoundland.

Though Teddy will likely transition to a large and intense post-tropical storm as it closes in on the region, it is expected to churn out gusts of between 80 and 100 kilometres per hour.

Wind warnings are in effect for the Atlantic coast of mainland Nova Scotia for Tuesday, when the winds are expected to reach 90 km/h during the day.

The highest rainfall amounts are likely to be north and west of Teddy's eventual track, with some areas getting as much as 75 to 100 millimetres.

Rain ahead of Teddy will likely reach Nova Scotia by Tuesday afternoon and will continue in many areas into Wednesday.

At 8:30 a.m. Atlantic time Monday, the Category 2 hurricane was about 200 kilometres southeast of Bermuda, producing maximum sustained winds of 155 kilometres per hour.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
159586
162329
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
161496


Entertainment Week in Review – September 20, 2020

Must Watch
Rob Balsdon’s Entertianment Week in Review for September 20, 2020.
Almost nailed it
Galleries
Almost nailed it..
RuPaul scoops record fifth win at 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards
Showbiz
RuPaul broke records when he scooped the Outstanding Host for a...
Twins have no self control for fruit snacks
Must Watch
Twins fail to keep their hands off of fruit snacks when told by...
Sunday Dose
Daily Dose
Happy Sunday! Relax, watch some football, and waste some time.



160094
161910