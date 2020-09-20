100 Alberta schools reporting at least one case of COVID-19

Photo: Contributed

One hundred Alberta schools are reporting at least one case of COVID-19.

Seventeen schools have 2-4 cases and are considered at an outbreak status, while one school is reporting five or more cases.

Of the 100 Alberta school cases, 93 of them have occured over the last two weeks of schooling.

The Mirror reported Thursday that Ecole Frank Ross has tested positive for COVID-19, while a Dawson Creek student at a second elementary has test results pending.

SD 28's Quesnel Junior Secondary School is the second school in British Columbia to report a case.