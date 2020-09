Photo: Contributed The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a public advisory for green alfalfa sprouts from Sprouts Alive and Sunsprout.

This recall was discovered by the CFIA during its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak.

The agency noted that food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.

Anyone who thinks they may have become sick from consuming a recalled product is recommended to call their doctor.

More information on the recall notice can be found here.