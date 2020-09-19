PC Blue Menu Artichoke & Asiago Dip has been recalled

Photo: Contributed

Loblaw Companies Limited is recalling PC Blue Menu Artichoke & Asiago Dip as it may contain eggs which is not declared in the ingredients.

People with allergies to egg should not consume the product. Recalled products should be disposed of or returned to the store where it was purchased.

This recall was triggered by Loblaw Companies Limited. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is currently conducting a food safety investigation which could lead to other products being recalled.

No reactions associated with the consumption of this dip have been reported.