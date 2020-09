Photo: The Canadian Press Former prime minister John Turner in 2017

Former prime minister John Turner, dubbed "Canada's Kennedy" when he first arrived in Ottawa in the 1960s, has died at the age of 91.

Marc Kealey, a former aide speaking on behalf of Turner's relatives as a family friend, says Turner died peacefully in his sleep at home on Friday night.

Turner governed for just 79 days in the summer of 1984 after a difficult, decades-long climb to the top job.