163024
162117
Canada  

Partial closure of Canada-U.S. border extended to Oct. 21

Border closure extended

The Canadian Press - | Story: 310955

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair says the partial closure of the border with the United States is being extended another month, to Oct. 21.

Crossings of the border have been largely restricted to trade goods, essential workers and citizens returning home since March, in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Blair and his American counterpart, acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf, each tweeted the latest one-month extension of the closure agreement this morning.

The pandemic has raged in the United States throughout the spring and summer, and cases in Canada have recently started rising again as well.

At the same time, leaders in border communities have asked federal authorities to loosen restrictions slightly to allow people with links on both sides to live more normally.

The Conservatives also called Friday for Blair to allow more compassionate exemptions to the closure, such as for people who are engaged to be married or where loved ones are seriously ill.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
162439
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
151955
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162401


Barack Obama to release presidential memoirs in November

Showbiz
Former U.S. President Barack Obama is to release the first volume of his memoirs on 17 November. The first volume, titled A...
Pomeranian pup has adorable head tilts
Must Watch
Toddler exclaims in surprise while reading book with dad
Must Watch
Too cute!
Friday morning awesomeness- September 18, 2020
Daily Dose
Friday morning awesomeness- September 18, 2020 (2)
Daily Dose



158714
161715