162618
163076
Canada  

Billions more for health care likely to top premiers' wish list for throne speech

Health care tops wish list

The Canadian Press - | Story: 310941

Four conservative-minded premiers are to issue today their wish list for next week's throne speech on which the fate of Justin Trudeau's minority Liberal government could hinge.

Quebec's Francois Legault, Ontario's Doug Ford, Alberta's Jason Kenney and Manitoba's Brian Pallister plan to hold a news conference in Ottawa to spell out what they hope to see in the speech.

Billions more for health care is likely to top their list.

Ford and Legault last week called on Ottawa to significantly increase the annual federal transfer payments to provinces and territories for health care.

The transfer this year will amount to almost $42 billion under an arrangement that sees it increase by at least three per cent each year.

On top of that, the federal government is giving provinces and territories $19 billion to help them cope with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, including some $10 billion for health care.

Legault and Ford argue that additional federal funding is needed to cope with the mushrooming costs of delivering health care beyond the financial burden imposed by the pandemic.

The throne speech is expected to include three main priorities: measures to protect Canadians' health and avoid another national lockdown; economic supports to help keep Canadians financially afloat while the pandemic continues; and longer-term measures to eventually rebuild the economy.

In particular, it is expected to promise more health care funding — including for long-term care homes that have borne the brunt of the more than 9,000 deaths from COVID-19 in Canada — and for child care so that women, hardest hit by the shutdown, can go back to work.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
161718
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
162384
162546
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160939


Toddler exclaims in surprise while reading book with dad

Must Watch
Too cute!
Friday morning awesomeness- September 18, 2020
Daily Dose
Friday morning awesomeness- September 18, 2020 (2)
Daily Dose
Lizzo cheers up Cardi B with flowers
Showbiz
Lizzo has given Cardi B something to smile about after filing for...
Practice makes perfect
Galleries
Practice really does really make something perfect…



159066
161715