162114
162222
Canada  

Notley to stay on as Alberta NDP leader for 2023 election

Notley to stay on with NDP

The Canadian Press - | Story: 310861

Alberta Opposition NDP Leader Rachel Notley says she will run for premier again in 2023.

Notley, who said in December she would stay on as leader, confirmed those plans in a Facebook post this morning.

She says there's so much opportunity in Alberta and so much frustration with the United Conservative government.

Notley's one-term as premier ended in April 2019, when Jason Kenney and the UCP handily won the provincial election.

The NDP took almost all of Edmonton but few seats outside of the city.

Notley says that the province's greatest resource is its people and she will fight for all of them.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
161974
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162862


Cute cockatiel hiding in shoe

Must Watch
What a plot twist.
Old people vs. social media
Galleries
Old people vs. social media (2)
Galleries
Jennifer Lopez sells Malibu home
Showbiz
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have sold their luxury Malibu,
Toddler plays with her reflection in the mirror
Must Watch
So entertained!



154831
161944