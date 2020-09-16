Driver arrested after nine pedestrians injured by car in Montreal

Photo: CTV News
Nine people were injured after they were struck by a car in north-end Montreal early this afternoon.
Montreal police say the driver hit a pedestrian at an intersection and fled the scene.
He then struck eight more pedestrians on a sidewalk several blocks away.
The victims include two children.
The driver, a 38-year-old man, was arrested at the scene and will be questioned by investigators.
The victims were transported to hospital and they are all expected to survive their injuries.