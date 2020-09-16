162114
162117
Canada  

Driver arrested after nine pedestrians injured by car in Montreal

Driver hits 9 pedestrians

The Canadian Press - | Story: 310766

Nine people were injured after they were struck by a car in north-end Montreal early this afternoon.

Montreal police say the driver hit a pedestrian at an intersection and fled the scene.

He then struck eight more pedestrians on a sidewalk several blocks away.

The victims include two children.

The driver, a 38-year-old man, was arrested at the scene and will be questioned by investigators.

The victims were transported to hospital and they are all expected to survive their injuries.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
163026
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
160972
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160939


Wedding bouquet fights

Galleries
Who knew the wedding bouquet toss was a full contact sport?
Wedding bouquet fights (2)
Galleries
Little girl does dad’s makeup
Must Watch
So pretty!  
Dog lulled to sleep with the sound of scissors
Must Watch
Elton John and ex-wife halt bitter court battle
Showbiz
Elton John and his ex-wife Renate Blauel have reportedly halted...



162367
161910