160553
162117
Canada  

Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet's spouse tests positive for COVID-19

Bloc leader's wife positive

The Canadian Press - | Story: 310694

The spouse of Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet says she is in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet, Nancy Deziel says she was tested Monday after losing her sense of smell.

Deziel says she and those close to her will be in isolation until next Tuesday.

She's continuing to work remotely as a scientist and city councillor in Shawinigan, Que.

Blanchet himself, along with the Bloc Quebecois caucus, was already in isolation as a precaution, after a member of his staff tested positive Monday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tested positive for COVID-19 early in the pandemic but has recovered.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
161983
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
162401
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162327


Moon facts

Galleries
Check out these super cool moon facts.
Moon facts (2)
Galleries
Chadwick Boseman laid to rest in South Carolina
Showbiz
Chadwick Boseman was laid to rest near his South Carolina...
Corgi can’t contain excitement at the sound of a crinkled water bottle
Must Watch
Check out how Yumi the corgi reacts every time he hears the sound...
Dwayne Johnson back at work following COVID-19 recovery
Showbiz
Dwayne Johnson has returned to work on Red Notice after battling...



160018
162222