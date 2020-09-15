New survey reveals Canadians' favourite types of protective face masks

Photo: Pexels

A new report from financial comparison website Finder.com reveals nearly eight in 10 Canadians own at least one type of face mask, with a preference for cloth masks.

When asked about their favourite type of face mask, about 40 per cent of survey respondents voted for cloth face masks, followed by blue surgical masks (33 per cent) and homemade masks (20 per cent).

Face shields were found to be the least popular, with only 6 per cent saying they own a face shield.

The question has changed from whether to wear a face mask, to what type of mask to wear, reveals the survey.

But results show Canadian women are more likely to own a mask at 85 per cent, compared to 73 per cent of men.

Young Canadian adults aged 18 to 34 were the least likely to own a face mask, with about 27 to 28 per cent reporting they did not own one.

In comparison, only 14 per cent of those aged 55 to 64 said they didn't own a mask.

Finder.com publisher Scott Burke says he's seen a definite shift in the way Canadians have shopped for masks as the pandemic continued.

“This new survey data confirms what we already suspected. On Finder.com we noticed at the start of the pandemic in March, April and May, Canadians were looking for information on where to purchase medical grade masks and over the last few months Canadians have been shifting their interest to cloth masks or fashionable masks.

“Ultimately Canadians see masks as something we will be living with for a long time, maybe even years, so this newfound interest in cloth masks, speaks to an acceptance of face masks as a daily accessory that we can’t leave home without, similar to our wallets, keys and cell phones. Therefore, if people are wearing face masks every time they go out, many want them to do double duty - providing both style and protection."

