162114
162388
Canada  

Alleged mass shooter Matthew Raymond goes on trial today in Fredericton

Mass shooting trial begins

The Canadian Press - | Story: 310597

The murder trial for a Fredericton man charged in the 2018 fatal shootings of four people in the New Brunswick capital begins today.

Matthew Raymond faces four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Fredericton Police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns as well as civilians Donnie Robichaud and Bobbie Lee Wright, on Aug. 10, 2018.

Raymond was deemed unfit to stand trial, but a jury last month reversed that decision.

A jury needed just one hour to determine Raymond is fit to instruct his defence counsel and that he understands the charges he's facing.

The same jury is being used for his murder trial.

The province has said Raymond's trial will be the first full jury trial in Canada since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and it is being held in a large convention room to allow for physical distancing.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
160552
162406
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162988


Daily Dose

Daily Dose
Good morning!
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Kate Hudson and Cameron Crowe mark 20th anniversary of Almost Famous
Showbiz
Kate Hudson, Zooey Deschanel and Cameron Crowe marked the 20th...
Motivational Monday- September 14, 2020
Galleries
Motivation for your work week!
Motivational Monday- September 14, 2020 (2)
Galleries



153223
161715