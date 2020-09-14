160553
Canada  

Office furniture shortages loom as Canadians stay home this fall

Office furniture shortages

The Canadian Press

Canadians should brace for a shortage of office furniture, such as desks and chairs, as people continue to study and work from home this fall.

Ikea Canada spokeswoman Kristin Newbigging says the company has seen an increase in demand for office furnishings and other gear needed for work-from-home setups.

This comes as a looming second wave of COVID-19 means many Canadians are not returning to the office or school just yet.

At the same time, she says the company is experiencing the impacts of overseas suppliers still being closed for business, making it hard to meet demand.

And when those suppliers reopen, they are receiving orders significantly above the normal levels of demand.

Ikea has about 1,000 home furnishing suppliers in 50 countries around the globe, with top suppliers in China, Poland, Italy, Lithuania, Sweden and Germany.

