Man accused of killing Alberta doctor back in court after psychiatric exam

A man accused of killing a family doctor at a medical clinic in central Alberta is scheduled to return to court today following a psychiatric exam.

Deng Mabiour is charged with first-degree murder in last month's slaying of Dr. Walter Reynolds at the Village Mall Walk-In Clinic in Red Deer.

Mabiour, 54, went on several tirades against provincial court Judge Bert Skinner last week, who asked the accused several times whether he understood the charges against him.

"I refuse to say because my case is bigger than this,'' Mabiour told the judge.

"Why do you not ask me why I killed my family doctor? I killed him for good reason."

Mabiour told the court he didn't want a lawyer and intended to represent himself. He said the Canadian system was corrupt.

The judge ordered a five-day psychiatric evaluation.

"I am going to request an assessment of you ... to verify if you are fit to stand trial," said Skinner.

"I'm not so satisfied.''

Reynolds, a 45-year-old father of two, was attacked with a weapon while working at the clinic on Aug. 10. He died later in hospital.

One witness told media that she was in the waiting room when she heard cries for help and that a man in the clinic had a hammer and a machete.

RCMP have said the crime was not random and the two men knew each other through the clinic, although they have not said if Mabiour was a patient of Reynolds.

Mabiour is also charged with assault with a weapon and assaulting a police officer.

