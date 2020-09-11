162114
Canada  

Ottawa, airlines agree on passenger info rules to aid contact-tracing efforts

Airlines agree to info rules

The Canadian Press - | Story: 310355

Transport Minister Marc Garneau says Canada's largest airlines agreed to a new set of rules to help contact-tracing efforts should a passenger test positive for COVID-19.

Passengers will be asked to provide their contact information, such as an email or phone number, at check-in so local public health officials can get in touch if needed.

The agreement also outlines how air carriers need to hand over information quickly so the Public Health Agency of Canada can then post those details to its website.

The deal seeks to address concerns that information was incomplete, or too slow to arrive, to check whether the virus was transmitted between flight passengers.

The stumbling blocks during discussions this summer included whether phone numbers or email addresses were enough, or if details such as residential addresses should also be passed along.

Garneau says in a statement that the new, consistent approach for carriers to collect and share passenger information should lead to more timely contact tracing and exposure notification for passengers on domestic flights.

"Contact tracing and exposure notification is a key tool to assist health officials in their role to limit the spread of the virus, and this enhanced process will provide an additional layer of measures to help protect for those travelling by air domestically," his statement Friday says.

The Public Health Agency of Canada requires airlines to provide information on travellers arriving on international flights, who are subject to strict quarantine rules.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
161973
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
162394
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
160552
162429
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
162340


TGIF Gifs- September 11, 2020

Galleries
Start your weekend early with these moving pictures.
TGIF Gifs- September 11, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Dude lifts off on fast boat
Must Watch
Woah..
Caitlyn Jenner found out about cancellation of family reality show ‘on the news’
Showbiz
Caitlyn Jenner found out about the cancellation of her...
Cat almost pukes after smelling the toothpaste
Must Watch
Cat doesn’t like the smell of toothpaste, yet he still...



161629
161944