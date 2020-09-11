162623
Canada  

Former Liberal MP Raj Grewal charged with fraud and breach of trust

Former MP charged

The Canadian Press - | Story: 310332

RCMP say they've charged former Liberal MP Raj Grewal with fraud and breach of trust.

They allege the former MP for Brampton East took millions of dollars in personal loans without telling the federal ethics commissioner, and that he used his political position to solicit those loans.

They also say he used his government-funded constituency office budget for his own benefit.

Grewal was a rookie MP when he left the Liberal caucus in 2018, amid the beginning of the police investigation, for what he said were personal and health reasons.

The Prime Minister's Office said at the time that he was seeking treatment for a gambling addiction, and Grewal later posted a video acknowledging he'd built up millions of dollars in debt but saying he had paid it all back.

Grewal didn't run for re-election in 2019.

