New study indicates one quarter of Canadians not up for election

A new study from the Angus Reid Institute shows Canadians are leery about in-person voting should a fall election be called.

Speculation about the content of the upcoming federal throne speech is fueling talk about a fall election.

The study indicates a full one-quarter of Canadians, 27 per cent, say they would not be comfortable voting during the pandemic in the way they normally would – in person at a local polling station.

The study also shows that without a mail-in ballot option – or assurances from Elections Canada that polling stations would be subject to the same social distancing and cleaning protocols that are the new normal in other public places – in a situation where uncomfortable voters stay home, the Conservative Party may be most likely to benefit.

Just 12 per cent of past CPC voters express discomfort with voting in person, while 35 per cent of past Liberals and 37 per cent of past New Democrats say the same.

Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet has already threatened to force an election by a vote of non-confidence in August, he will get his chance on September 23 after the government presents its new long-term priorities for responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. New Conservative Party leader Erin O’Toole has already gone on record stating the party is not focused on an election right now. The New Democrat Party's Jagmeet Singh has already worked with the Liberals to pass a confidence motion earlier this year with the NDP’s support after the two parties negotiated an extension of the Canada Emergency Response Benefit.

Whether or not an election is called Elections Canada has apparently been preparing plans for socially distanced polling places and a potential two-day voting weekend – just in case.