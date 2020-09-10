162114
Canada  

New Brunswick leaders prepare for final debate; voters go to polls Monday

New Brunswick party leaders are preparing for another debate as they head into the final stretch of the provincial election campaign.

The four leaders whose parties have members in the legislature will take part in a virtual round table on CTV this evening.

The leaders clashed on health care, education, and economic development during a leaders forum last night on CBC.

While many of the leaders said more doctors must be recruited, Premier Blaine Higgs said COVID has shown the province also needs to be innovative in the way it delivers health services.

Liberal party leader Kevin Vickers accused Higgs of having a secret plan to cut health services.

Monday's election is the first in the country since the start of the pandemic.

