COVID-19 stalls trend of growing financial optimism in Canada

Photo: Contributed

As Canadians return from the September long weekend a new poll from Angus Reid indicates they have soured on their future financial outlook.

The study finds that a three-year trend of increasing optimism among Canadians about what the coming year holds for them financially has ended abruptly.

The number of Canadians saying their standard of living will improve has been rising since 2018, but now, no doubt due to COVID-19, that proportion has dropped by five points.

One-in-five, 20 per cent, anticipate a worsening of their financial condition over the coming year – rising to 26 per cent among those with household incomes below $25,000 per year.

These findings come as another trend comes to a halt as well. Since 2016, the proportion of Canadians saying they’re financially better off now compared to the previous twelve months had risen steadily year over year, from 12 per cent to twice that, 24 per cent, halfway through 2020.

This quarter, 17 per cent of Canadians say their economic fortunes improved over the last year while twice as many, 35 per cent, say it worsened. The number of those negatively impacted rises to 51 per cent in Alberta and 47 per cent among those whose household incomes are less than $25,000 per year.