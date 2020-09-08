160553
160859
Canada  

Quebec judge who asked woman to remove hijab in court offers apology

Judge offers hijab apology

The Canadian Press - | Story: 310000

A Quebec judge has apologized five years after she refused to allow a Muslim woman to appear in court wearing a hijab.

A letter of apology from Quebec court Judge Eliana Marengo was read out today at a hearing of the province's judicial council.

In the letter, Marengo apologizes for having refused to hear Rania El-Alloul's 2015 case unless she removed her hijab, saying at the time that El-Alloul was violating rules requiring suitable dress.

Marengo says she accepts that she was wrong in her interpretation of the law and never intended to disrespect El-Alloul or her religious beliefs.

In a letter of response read during the hearing, El-Alloul, who had gone to court to reclaim a seized vehicle, said the judge's actions caused her pain but she accepts the apology.

The hearing of the judicial council, known as the Conseil de la magistrature, will now evaluate Marengo's request to end the disciplinary procedures that were launched against her following the incident.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
162175
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
162340
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160086


Tuesday Meme Dump- September 8, 2020

Galleries
Random funny memes for your enjoyment.
Tuesday Meme Dump- September 8, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Riverdale fans upset over Archie Andrews death rumor
Showbiz
Riverdale fans are threatening to boycott the drama if KJ...
Cash the guilty boy
Must Watch
This dog is looking very guilty…
Angry cockatiel screaming
Must Watch
Why you mad, bro?



162346
161944