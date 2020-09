The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Sept. 5

Photo: The Canadian Press

The latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada as of Saturday morning:

There are 131,124 confirmed cases in Canada.

Quebec: 63,117 confirmed (including 5,767 deaths, 55,724 resolved)

Ontario: 42,834 confirmed (including 2,811 deaths, 38,741 resolved)

Alberta: 14,474 confirmed (including 242 deaths, 12,799 resolved)

British Columbia: 6,162 confirmed (including 211 deaths, 4,706 resolved)

Saskatchewan: 1,638 confirmed (including 24 deaths, 1,578 resolved)

Manitoba: 1,273 confirmed (including 16 deaths, 835 resolved)

Nova Scotia: 1,085 confirmed (including 65 deaths, 1,015 resolved)

Newfoundland and Labrador: 269 confirmed (including 3 deaths, 265 resolved)

New Brunswick: 192 confirmed (including 2 deaths, 186 resolved)

Prince Edward Island: 47 confirmed (including 44 resolved)

Yukon: 15 confirmed (including 15 resolved)

Repatriated Canadians: 13 confirmed (including 13 resolved)

Northwest Territories: 5 confirmed (including 5 resolved)

Nunavut: No confirmed cases

Total: 131,124 (0 presumptive, 131,124 confirmed including 9,141 deaths, 115,926 resolved)