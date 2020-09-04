162114
Canadian leg of Yukon Quest dog-sled race is cancelled due to pandemic

Border rules puts end to race

The Canadian side of the Yukon Quest dog-sled race has been cancelled for 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yukon Quest says the annual 1,600-kilometre race had already been facing several challenges because of Canada-U.S. border restrictions.

The race normally runs between Fairbanks, Alaska, and Whitehorse in February, travelling through 10 different communities.

In a statement, organizers say the decision to cancel the 38th Yukon Quest in Canada was made out of concern for health and safety.

The American side of the race is still slated to go ahead as a 482-kilometre mid-distance race from Fairbanks to Circle City.

Quest president Bev Regier says border restrictions, economic challenges to local sponsors and potential COVID-19 exposure to Yukon communities prompted the board to cancel.

