Fraser Institute study finds average family spends 42% of its income on taxes

Taxes your largest expense

The average Canadian family spent more than 42 per cent of its income on taxes in 2019, according to a new study by the Fraser Institute.

That's more than on housing, food and clothing costs combined.

“Taxes remain the largest household expense for families in Canada,” says Jake Fuss, economist at the think-tank and co-author of the report.

Last year, the average Canadian family earned $91,535 and paid $38,963 in taxes, compared to $33,178 for the basic necessities – housing (including rent and mortgage payments), food and clothing.

That's a dramatic shift since 1961, when the average family spent just 33.5 per cent of its income on taxes and 56.5 per cent on basic necessities.

The Fraser Institute notes the total tax bill for Canadians includes visible and hidden taxes (paid to the federal, provincial and local governments) including income, payroll, sales, property, carbon, health, fuel and alcohol taxes.

And, since 1961, the average family’s total tax bill has increased by a whopping 2,226 per cent, dwarfing increases in annual housing costs (1,641 per cent), clothing (793 per cent) and food (663 per cent).

“Considering the sheer amount of income that goes towards taxes in this country, Canadians may question whether or not we’re getting good value for our money,” Fuss says.

