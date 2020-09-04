162114
Hot tub heist: RCMP investigate spas stolen from Alberta manufacturing site

7 hot tubs stolen in heist

Mounties in central Alberta are looking for a thief who might be in some hot water.

RCMP say seven hot tubs were stolen from an Arctic Spas manufacturing site in Thorsby, about 70 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

They say a transport truck listed as being from Chateauguay, Que., pulled into the property on Wednesday morning and the spas were loaded onto it.

They say the truck had a false name and the spas were taken without authority.

Police describe the driver as Caucasian, between 30 and 40 years old, standing five-foot-6-inches tall, and with short brown hair and an unshaven face.

The truck is a white Volvo with a sleeper that was pulling a newer-looking flat deck.

