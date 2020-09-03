157346
162166
Canada  

Oilsands tailings ponds leaking; federal enforcement unclear: report

Oilsands ponds leaking?

The Canadian Press - | Story: 309759

An international environmental watchdog says there's convincing evidence that oilsands tailings ponds are leaking.

The body set up under the original North American free-trade agreement also says Alberta and Canada aren't working together when it comes to enforcement and monitoring.

The Commission on Environmental Co-operation reviews monitoring and related actions in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

In 2017, it was asked to consider if Canada has properly investigated whether huge and toxic tailings ponds are seeping wastewater in violation of the Fisheries Act.

The commission's report, released today, says there's consistent evidence of groundwater seepage — more than three-quarters of a million cubic metres in 2017 from one pond alone.

The report says despite environmental agreements signed by Alberta and Canada, there's little evidence the two governments have done anything to implement them.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
160201
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
162111
161324
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
159169


Food art

Galleries
Etoni Mama is treating her children of 12, 10, and 8 years old to intricate, colorful, and exciting meals that both look and taste...
Food art (2)
Galleries
Beyonce sends sweet floral gift to Katy Perry following birth of daughter Daisy
Showbiz
Katy Perry received a fitting floral bouquet from fellow singer...
How to make a puppet using Post-It notes
Must Watch
Got time on your hands? Puppet master Barnaby Dixon and his...
Opera singing cockatiel
Must Watch
Yoki is so irresistible with his facial expressions when he...



162216