Canada  

Prime Minister blames 'hiccups' for delay in CERB payments

Many Canadians, who rely on the Canada Emergency Response Benefit to pay the bills, have taken to social media this week wondering where their money is.

Typically, people have been receiving their $2,000 payment within one to two days of applying for the CERB benefit.

However, many who applied Monday are still wondering where their cash is.

During an interview Thursday morning with VOCM News in St. John's, Prime Minister Trudeau blamed the delay on a hiccup.

"We're were working through some of the challenges because there was an extension. There might be a couple little hiccups, but we have said from the beginning we'd be there for Canadians and we will continue to be there for them," he said.

Speaking with CTV News, a CRA official indicated additional measures have been taken to insure direct payments are going to the correct bank account.

Those funds, according to the official, were expected to be sent today, and should reach bank accounts by Friday.

While the Canada Revenue Agency says the typical wait time can be three to five days for processing direct deposit payments, most Canadians have been receiving CERB deposits with 24 to 48 hours of applying.

This is the last month recipients will receive the $2,000 CERB payment. Beginning next month, those still out of work due to COVID-19 will be moved to a modified Employment Insurance program.

