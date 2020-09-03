162114
162166
Canada  

Lawsuit filed against makers of Montreal-area dike that burst, flooding town

Lawsuit over failed dike

The Canadian Press - | Story: 309688

A Montreal-area town says its insurance company is suing the maker of a dike that burst last spring, flooding streets and forcing thousands of residents from their homes.

Officials from Ste-Marthe-sur-le-Lac said Tuesday legal action has been filed against the firm Gendron Lefebvre, which was responsible for work carried out in 1979.

The dike burst on April 27, 2019, forcing some 6,500 people from their homes without notice.

The flooding affected about 50 streets and caused significant property damage in the community located on the shore of Lake of Two Mountains.

In a statement, the city says court documents allege those responsible for the dike made serious mistakes in its conception and construction, which amounted to a hidden defect.

The lawsuit claims a probe carried out on the dike after the flooding revealed the presence of organic matter that could have led to water infiltration and that could not have been detected by regular inspections prior to the event.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
162393
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
158777
162432
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
159169


Better Call Saul tops list of best TV shows available to stream

Showbiz
Better Call Saul has topped a new U.S. TV poll to find the best shows worth watching right now. The Breaking Bad spin-off,
Star Wars – Pug Edition
Must Watch
May the pug be with you.
A car review with a toddler
Must Watch
Like Top Gear but without the budget and Hammond is now a...
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
If you don’t start your morning wasting time on the...
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose



154831
161910