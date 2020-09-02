Federal Liberals and Conservatives in dead heat: poll

Photo: Contributed

Three weeks before a planned re-opening of Parliament, the latest poll from the Angus Reid Institute finds the Liberal and Conservative parties of Canada neck-and-neck.

Both parties captured 35 per cent of federal voter intent, representing a four per cent rise for the CPC since May.

“The Liberals have largely survived the WE Scandal – for now – emerging over the same period of time two points lower than where they stood with the electorate in the spring,” Angus Reid said in a news release.

The poll of more than 5,000 Canadians suggest two strong forces push against each other.

The first: a committed and motivated Conservative base united in its desire to consign the Trudeau government to the annals of Canadian politics. The second: Liberal dominance in vote-rich Ontario and Canada’s big cities, places the CPC must be able to make inroads in order to win a general election.

New CPC leader Erin O’Toole comes on to the scene, tasked with convincing the centre-left he is an appealing choice. O’Toole is not yet defined in the minds of non-Conservatives.

Significant numbers of past Bloc (45%), Liberal (43%) and NDP (38%) voters have not yet formed an opinion of the new CPC leader

The Liberals still hold the high ground in Canada’s biggest cities – with double-digit leads over all other parties in and around Montreal, the Greater Toronto Area, and Metro Vancouver

Pandemic response continues to be a source of strength for the Liberals. Two-thirds of Canadians (66%) say the government has handled this file well.

The full survey can be viewed here.