Canadian population of at-risk species declined over last 50 years

Canada's species at risk

The Canadian Press - | Story: 309554

A wildlife organization says species that are at risk of global extinction have seen their Canadian populations decline by an average of 42 per cent in the last 50 years.

The World Wildlife Fund says Canada isn't doing enough to protect its endangered species.

It says Canadian populations of endangered animals face multiple threats, including pollution, habitat loss and climate change.

The WWF says Canadian intervention plans often focus on just one threat at a time, and it's calling on the government to take a multi-faceted approach to ensure the long-term survival of endangered species.

The organization says Indigenous-managed lands often better support at-risk species, and those communities should be consulted and supported moving forward.

Their report used 300 sources of data dating back to 1970, and included 100 mammal species, 389 bird species, 357 fish species and 37 species of amphibians and reptiles.

