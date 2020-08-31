159194
160876
Canada  

Calls mount, frustration grows over Trudeau's promise to help Hong Kong

Calls to help Hong Kong

The Canadian Press - | Story: 309381

The federal Liberal government is facing increasingly frustrated and worried calls to help people leave Hong Kong for Canada as China continues to crack down on pro-democracy activists in the former British colony.

The growing exasperation follows Ottawa's suspension of an extradition treaty with Hong Kong in early July after China passed a security law that put Hong Kong under tighter control from Beijing.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the measure and asserted at the time that the federal government was looking at a variety of other responses as well, including on immigration.

The hope for activists, human-rights groups and others at the time was that the government would make it easier for people in Hong Kong to move to Canada, particularly those who already have family here or who have job skills.

But the government has yet to make any decision two months later despite Chinese authorities' having conducted several waves of arrests as part of a crackdown on pro-democracy activists and media.

The government says it is still examining its options, but some in Canada say the time to act is now before Chinese authorities make it impossible for people to leave.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
161384
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
160141
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
160189
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158284


Lady Gaga rules MTV Video Music Awards

Music
Lady Gaga was crowned the big winner at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, taking home five top prizes, including Artist of the...
Worth It – Doug The Pug
Must Watch
Ridiculous racoon yawning on the awning
Must Watch
This guy looks very relaxed.
Kendrick Lamar sued over Loyalty
Music
Rapper Kendrick Lamar has been hit with a copyright infringement...
Monday Eats!- August 31, 2020
Galleries
Food cravings for your Monday morning.



160969
161715