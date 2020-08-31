159194
160733
Canada  

Feds looking into alleged bullying by RCMP employee facing security charges

'RCMP boss was a bully'

The Canadian Press - | Story: 309368

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Public Safety Minister Bill Blair is looking into allegations the RCMP brushed off warnings about a senior director who was later arrested on national-security charges.

Trudeau made the comments today about a new civil lawsuit that alleges Cameron Jay Ortis engaged in degrading and abusive behaviour towards employees while he was director general of the RCMP's National Intelligence Co-ordination Centre.

The statement of claim filed in Ontario Superior Court by three people who worked under Ortis says he belittled them, undermined their value and work, and caused significant distress and mental suffering.

The claim contends that by late September 2016, it had become clear Ortis intended to force out or otherwise remove centre employees and bring in new staff over whom he had greater personal control.

Ortis was arrested Sept. 12 last year for allegedly revealing secrets to an unnamed recipient and planning to give additional classified information to an unspecified foreign entity.

He is charged with Security of Information Act violations, breach of trust and a computer-related offence.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
159586
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
158310
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
160125
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
160189


Kendrick Lamar sued over Loyalty

Music
Rapper Kendrick Lamar has been hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit over his Rihanna collaboration, Loyalty. Producer...
Monday Eats!- August 31, 2020
Galleries
Food cravings for your Monday morning.
Monday Eats!- August 31, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Skydivers hold hands to make upright formation
Must Watch
Woah!
A probably, maybe, viral video.
Must Watch
How to Dad tries to make a car music video with his...



160498
161715