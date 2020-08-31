Starbucks to require customers wear masks starting Sept. 14

Photo: Starbucks

You will need to wear a mask to visit a Starbucks in Canada as of September 14, the company announced Monday.

The coffee giant says the mask mandate will be in place at all company-owned stores, which consists of all stand-alone locations in Canada.

“At select locations where a local government mandate is not in place, customers that may not be wearing a facial covering will have various options to order their Starbucks, including ordering at the drive-thru, curbside pickup through the Starbucks app or placing an order for delivery through Starbucks Delivers,” the company said in a notice posted online.

“The company is committed to playing a constructive role in supporting health and government officials as they work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. All decisions are grounded in partner and customer care and safety, based on facts and science, and communicated with transparency,” the company’s statement concluded.

Starbucks first started recommending its customers wear masks in May when it reopened its stores.