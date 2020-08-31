161795
161903
Canada  

Trudeau denounces vandals who toppled Montreal's Sir John A. Macdonald statue

Trudeau calls out vandals

The Canadian Press - | Story: 309365

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is denouncing the vandals who toppled and defaced a Montreal statue of the first prime minister of Canada, John A. Macdonald, over the weekend.

Trudeau told reporters in Montreal today he understands the impatience of Canadians who want to see more action on racism and systemic discrimination, but said vandalism is not an acceptable way to express those views.

The Macdonald statue was unbolted, toppled and sprayed with graffiti on Saturday at the end of a protest demanding cities cut police budgets.

That statue had repeatedly been vandalized by critics who cite Macdonald's role in establishing the residential school system, as well as his racist comments about Indigenous peoples.

Trudeau says society has work to do in combating systemic discrimination, and should debate the actions of past leaders and the future of monuments honouring them.

But, he says, Canada's laws need to be respected as those conversations advance.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
159193
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
160141
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
157489
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
159344


Kendrick Lamar sued over Loyalty

Music
Rapper Kendrick Lamar has been hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit over his Rihanna collaboration, Loyalty. Producer...
Monday Eats!- August 31, 2020
Galleries
Food cravings for your Monday morning.
Monday Eats!- August 31, 2020 (2)
Galleries
Skydivers hold hands to make upright formation
Must Watch
Woah!
A probably, maybe, viral video.
Must Watch
How to Dad tries to make a car music video with his...



158910
159505