159194
160425
Canada  

Canada signs deal with Novovax to get 76 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine

76 million vaccine doses

The Canadian Press - | Story: 309339

The federal government has a deal with a third vaccine developer to get access to an experimental COVID-19 vaccine as early as next spring.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Montreal this morning where he is set to announce details of the agreement with Maryland-based biotechnology company Novovax.

The contract promises to secure for Canadians 76 million doses of Novovax's vaccine, which is currently in preliminary trials in the United States and Australia.

That would be enough to deliver two doses to almost every Canadian.

This is the third such deal Canada has made with COVID-19 vaccine developers, adding Novovax to similar arrangements made with Pfizer and Moderna earlier this month.

All vaccines remain in clinical trials and must first be deemed safe by the developers and then approved by Health Canada for use here before any Canadians will be vaccinated.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
159586
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
160141
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
160125
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Skydivers hold hands to make upright formation

Must Watch
Woah!
A probably, maybe, viral video.
Must Watch
How to Dad tries to make a car music video with his...
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Monday morning is here too soon, might as well start the day with...
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Queen’s 1985 Live Aid performance voted Britain’s favorite festival performance
Showbiz
Brits have voted Queen’s Live Aid gig in 1985 as the...



160498
159505