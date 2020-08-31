Canadian Medical Association Journal reveals gender pay gap

Photo: Pixabay

Female doctors in Canada consistently earn less than their male colleagues because of systemic biases that pervade the medical profession, a new analysis suggests.

An article published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal suggests that female doctors are underrepresented in top-earning medical specialities and paid less for equivalent work because of structural inequities that follow them throughout their career.

"Our analysis piece confirms that the gender pay gap exists in Canadian medicine," said Tara Kiran, a family physician and clinician investigator at St. Michael's Hospital in Toronto.

Kiran and co-author Dr. Michelle Cohen of Queen's University examined the relationship between the proportion of women in a specialty and average earnings across Canada.

They found that women account for less than 35 per cent of doctors in the 10 specialities with the highest incomes, including radiology, ophthalmology and cardiology.

By contrast, female doctors made up roughly half or more of the workforce in lower-paying specialities, such as family medicine, psychiatry and pediatrics.