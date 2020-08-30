162114
Canada  

Tories call on WE to release documents

Call for WE to release files

The Canadian Press - | Story: 309306

The federal Conservatives are calling on WE Charity to release a series of documents the Toronto-based youth organization promised to hand over to a House of Commons committee before Prime Minister Justin Trudeau prorogued Parliament.

The request is contained in a letter sent today by Conservative finance critic Pierre Poilievre and ethics critic Michael Barrett to WE co-founders Craig and Marc Kielburger.

It represents the Tories' latest effort to dig into the government's decision to have WE run a multimillion-dollar student-volunteer program since Trudeau temporarily suspended several committee investigations by proroguing Parliament on Aug. 18.

WE backed out of running the Canada Student Services Grant a few weeks after it was launched, citing political controversy, and the program has since been abandoned.

Poilievre and Barrett say the Kielburger brothers and other WE officials promised the documents during various appearances before the finance committee, and there is no need to wait until Parliament resumes in late September to hand them over.

The Conservatives say if the documents are not turned over, the committee will "aggressively" follow up once it is reconstituted.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
161814
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
160141
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
160552
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Life is beautiful

Galleries
Life is awesome.
Maisie Williams: ‘Being out of my comfort zone is all I want to do from now on’
Showbiz
Maisie Williams will always take on jobs that push her out of her...
Struggling to stay awake while eating
Must Watch
The struggle is real.
Spinning tea grounds creates visual phenomenon
Must Watch
Watch until the end.
Sunday Dose
Daily Dose
Relax with the Sunday Dose!



154694
159505