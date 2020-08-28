159194
Canada  

Winning Oilers 50/50 raffle ticket worth $7M picked after weeks of delay

$7M 50/50 ticket pulled

The Canadian Press - | Story: 309230

The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation has finally announced the winning ticket for Aug. 7's record-breaking 50/50 raffle.

The winning number is A-37051557.

The lucky winner will take home just over $7 million — half the $14.1-million jackpot.

The draw was postponed at least twice, because more than 12,000 participants asked for their money back after an online ordering glitch sold them more tickets than they wanted.

The Oilers say the draw could take place, because those buyers have now all been refunded.

The winner has until Wednesday at 4 p.m. MT to claim the prize.

The Oilers did not make it past the qualifying round of the NHL's Stanley Cup playoffs.

