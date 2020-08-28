161795
161715
Canada  

No safety OK for Max 8 aircraft until all issues resolved, Garneau says

No safety OK for Max 8

The Canadian Press - | Story: 309226

Transport Minister Marc Garneau says Boeing's Max 8 aircraft won't be allowed to fly in Canadian skies until officials believe all safety concerns have been addressed.

He says in a statement that Transport Canada will work with its American, European and Brazilian counterparts before giving the aircraft a stamp of approval.

Transport Canada officials took part in test flights of the 737 Max 8 aircraft in recent days and are analyzing the results before giving the thumbs-up to proposed changes to the aircraft.

Now, the plane will be further tested in Vancouver starting Sept. 7 under an agreement between Boeing, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration and Europe's aviation safety regulator.

With a new round of test flights about to start, Garneau says he still expects the FAA and the company to prove the aircraft is safe.

Canada closed its skies to the Boeing aircraft after an Ethiopian Airlines flight crashed in March 2019, killing all 157 people on board, including 18 Canadians.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
160148
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
158310
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Ducks having a conversation

Must Watch
They seem to be talking very fast, I wonder what they’re saying?
Ellen Pompeo feared Grey’s Anatomy would be axed following Sandra Oh’s exit
Showbiz
Ellen Pompeo couldn't imagine Grey's Anatomy going...
Baby laughs at packing pops
Must Watch
Who knew packing material could be so much fun?
Bad days happen
Galleries
Fails to make your day better.
Bad days happen (2)
Galleries



160882
160425