161795
161715
Canada  

Canada extends COVID-19 restrictions on international travel

Travel restrictions extended

The Canadian Press - | Story: 309219

The federal government is extending travel restrictions by one month to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said Friday on Twitter that existing restrictions on international travel to Canada would be extended to Sept. 30.

Blair says Canadian citizens and permanent residents who are returning home to Canada will continue to be subjected to strict quarantine measures.

Travellers coming to Canada will still be asked whether they have a cough, fever or are having difficulty breathing.

New arrivals are required to quarantine for 14 days if they don't have symptoms, or isolate for 14 days if they do.

Canada has taken steps to stem the flow of foreign nationals into the country by restricting discretionary travel, including for tourism, recreation and entertainment.

Blair said in his tweet that the extension is "to limit the introduction and spread of COVID-19 in our communities."

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Canada News

Canada
158432
Parliament Hill
Parliament Hill Webcam
160141
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Canada News > Send us your news tips >
159586
158628
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158628


Ducks having a conversation

Must Watch
They seem to be talking very fast, I wonder what they’re saying?
Ellen Pompeo feared Grey’s Anatomy would be axed following Sandra Oh’s exit
Showbiz
Ellen Pompeo couldn't imagine Grey's Anatomy going...
Baby laughs at packing pops
Must Watch
Who knew packing material could be so much fun?
Bad days happen
Galleries
Fails to make your day better.
Bad days happen (2)
Galleries



161840
160425