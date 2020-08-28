159194
Canada  

Plan for inevitable COVID-19 cases in schools, says Tam

Virus inevitable in schools

The Canadian Press - | Story: 309214

Canada's chief public health officer says families should expect to see cases of COVID-19 in schools as children head back to class in the coming weeks.

Dr. Theresa Tam says it is important that each school have a plan and that everyone knows what to do when there's an outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

At a media briefing in Ottawa today, she says it is normal to feel stressed about the fact many students are returning to classrooms.

But she emphasizes that planning and awareness can help ease anxiety.

Tam says while Canada generally has quite low levels of COVID-19, it doesn't mean families won't have lots of questions about being back in a classroom.

She says parents face difficult decisions and that carefully weighing the risks and benefits is of paramount importance.

